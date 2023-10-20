By Gavin van Marle 20/10/2023

Forecasting future container shipment volumes is set to get even harder after recent Sea-Intelligence Consulting calculations revealed that the much-venerated relationship between box traffic and GDP trends appears to have been utterly broken.

Reality

“As of August 2023, global demand has a shortfall of 6.8% compared to a growth pattern which would have followed global GDP growth. This is not good for the carriers, which are in the process of taking delivery of a sizeable orderbook,” Sea-Intelligence chief executive Alan Murphy wrote ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN