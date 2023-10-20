Carriers should revamp networks rather than blank services as demand drains
Ocean carrier schedule integrity may be improving, but last-minute blanking of advertised sailings is, arguably, ...
Forecasting future container shipment volumes is set to get even harder after recent Sea-Intelligence Consulting calculations revealed that the much-venerated relationship between box traffic and GDP trends appears to have been utterly broken.
Reality
“As of August 2023, global demand has a shortfall of 6.8% compared to a growth pattern which would have followed global GDP growth. This is not good for the carriers, which are in the process of taking delivery of a sizeable orderbook,” Sea-Intelligence chief executive Alan Murphy wrote ...
Ocean carrier schedule integrity may be improving, but last-minute blanking of advertised sailings is, arguably, ...
Ahead of the traditional transpacific annual contract rate negotiating season, there seems no slowing of ...
Despite two years of damage and disruption from Covid-19, logistics professionals are “remarkably” bullish on ...
As economies continue to rebound, global container trade is expected to grow by 5.8% this ...
Trade friction between China and the US may be weighing on logistics executives’ minds, but ...
While China once again topped Agility’s Emerging Markets Index, it will be SMEs in developing ...
Convoy sued after claims its business model 'contributed to' fatal accident
Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking
Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%
X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule
M&A mastermind Jens Bjørn Andersen to quit DSV
Idle tonnage passes a million teu as bigger box ships go into lay-up
Drought and low Amazon water levels prevent liner access to Manaus
Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom
1,000 jobs lost as Convoy closes in 'perfect storm of recession and contraction'
Adani-MSC tie-up to develop major regional transhipment hub at Vizhinjam
Asian carriers will be hit harder by CBER demise than European peers
Flexport pins hopes on Asia backhaul traffic to put freighters in the black
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article