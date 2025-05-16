By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 16/05/2025

Brazil’s economy is growing fast: the world’s largest net food exporter has a wealth of soybeans and beef, iron ore, and copious petroleum supplies.

Increasing interest from China is evident, geopolitically and at street level, where futuristic BYD EVs have begun to appear and, unexpectedly, Brazil is also trouncing other countries in energy transition, garnering almost 50% of its energy from river hydropower and nearly 30% more from solar and wind.

But the country has a ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN