Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
Container freight spot rates shot up on the transpacific trades this week, with an immediate ...
Brazil’s economy is growing fast: the world’s largest net food exporter has a wealth of soybeans and beef, iron ore, and copious petroleum supplies.
Increasing interest from China is evident, geopolitically and at street level, where futuristic BYD EVs have begun to appear and, unexpectedly, Brazil is also trouncing other countries in energy transition, garnering almost 50% of its energy from river hydropower and nearly 30% more from solar and wind.
But the country has a ...
Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning
Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal
China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates
Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts
Service chaos from trade ban with India a problem for Pakistan shippers
Carriers impose 'emergency operation' surcharges on Pakistan cargo
15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers
White House u-turns see freighters flying but keep logistics players on their toes
MSC Antonia, a casualty of the epidemic of GPS area-denial
Maersk joins peers with emergency surcharges on Pakistan cargo
