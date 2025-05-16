Receive FREE Newsletter
Brazil's outdated and inefficient ports the barrier to economic growth

Lady Gaga’s Copacabana appearance moved millions this month; the port of Rio, not so much
Brazil’s economy is growing fast: the world’s largest net food exporter has a wealth of soybeans and beef, iron ore, and copious petroleum supplies.

Increasing interest from China is evident, geopolitically and at street level, where futuristic BYD EVs have begun to appear and, unexpectedly, Brazil is also trouncing other countries in energy transition, garnering almost 50% of its energy from river hydropower and nearly 30% more from solar and wind.

But the country has a ...

    Brazil Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Basic Industries (ABDIB) Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafe) CMA CGM National Water Transport Agency (ANTAQ)

