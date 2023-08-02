By Alessandro Pasetti 02/08/2023

Presumably stored in a region of my brain called the hippocampus, where memories float and are allegedly indexed, I knew I had bumped into ’MFN Partners’ before when I read about that fund’s investment, initially disclosed on Monday 31 July, in bankrupt Yellow Corp.

I didn’t know where it had originally popped up or why, but my memory clicked yesterday. When, following a swift exchange with Bill Paul on LinkedIn, the founder and chairman of US-based Logitalent replied to me he ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN