New loan keeps Western Global in the air – but only for now
Troubled cargo airline Western Global Airlines has secured a loan, giving it the necessary breathing ...
Presumably stored in a region of my brain called the hippocampus, where memories float and are allegedly indexed, I knew I had bumped into ’MFN Partners’ before when I read about that fund’s investment, initially disclosed on Monday 31 July, in bankrupt Yellow Corp.
I didn’t know where it had originally popped up or why, but my memory clicked yesterday. When, following a swift exchange with Bill Paul on LinkedIn, the founder and chairman of US-based Logitalent replied to me he ...
Fears for still-burning Fremantle Highway as number of EVs aboard is revised
Fatal Fremantle Highway blaze rendered lifeboats inaccessible
Sale of profitable Schenker on course, but 'it will take some time', says DB
Bankruptcy looms as Yellow burns cash and tries to offload its 3PL
30,000 jobs lost as Yellow succumbs to death spiral of debt and lost clients
Carriers may find it hard to make huge Asia-N Europe rate hikes stick
Ukraine blacklists Emirates president Tim Clark
WSJ: Yellow prepares to file for bankruptcy
Cloud hangs over China's CULines as it axes final long-haul route
Incheon International Airport welcomes new CEO Lee Hak-jae: reaching new heights in logistics
Improved data-sharing can avoid container bottlenecks at US ports
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7926 382 655
Comment on this article