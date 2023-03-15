Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Atlas Air merger with Apollo group finally set to close on Friday

dreamstime_xs_162859137
© Pavel Nadelyayev |
By

Atlas Air will no longer be a listed company from Friday, when its merger with an investor group led by Apollo is finally set to complete.

Yesterday it filed an ‘8K’ with the US SEC, noting that “all regulatory conditions to closing set forth in the merger agreement were satisfied”.

It continued: “Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions, the company expects to consummate the merger on or about March 17, 2023.”

Originally announced in August, Atlas Air’s $5.2bn buyout was expected to close in the fourth quarter, or first quarter, an extended deadline it has only just managed to meet.

The original release said: “Atlas Air Worldwide will continue operating under the Atlas Air Worldwide name, be led by John Dietrich and the current executive team, and maintain its global presence.”

Mr Dietrich said at the time: “Following the closing of the sale to the consortium, we will seek to leverage their resources, relationships and industry expertise to build on our strong financial and operational performance. Their investment in our company demonstrates their confidence in our people and our culture as we serve the growing needs of the global supply chain.”

The merger is thought to have been delayed by securing several regulatory approvals. The Department of Justice has recently taken a keen interest in “interlocking directorates” in the private equity world, and forced two Apollo executives to quit directorships of Sun Country Airlines, which like Atlas provides capacity to Amazon.

And the DoJ has also added more scrutiny to private equity takeovers. Atlas has also been waiting for the transfer of its operating certificates from the FAA.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Apollo Atlas Air M&A financial results Penske Rohlig Logistics

    Most Read

    Atlas Air takeover stumbles as US authorities take a closer look

    More bad news for carriers hoping rates decline has bottomed-out

    Senators call for ban on airlines flying to the US using Russian airspace

    Near-collision in Panama Canal shows 'an accident is waiting to happen'

    Carriers should revamp networks rather than blank services as demand drains

    Contract rates the key to liner stability, as spot prices continue to fall

    Freightos fairytale earnings call. Are you sitting comfortably, children?

    Infrastructure upgrade sparks cargo logjam at Nhava Sheva

    More logistics interconnectivity increases the risk of cyber-attacks

    Record results as Frank Appel makes his last stand at DHL

    Drop 'DB' and 'DP'. Call it 'DHL Schenker'. Sounds cool, huh?

    Online shopping boom and outsourcing continues to power 3PL growth

    Airfreight rate relief for shippers, or are things going to 'turn nasty'?

    Yang Ming top carrier for carbon efficiency – but not everyone agrees

    Yet another NS derailment as US legislators scramble to improve safety

    Deutsche Bahn appoints banks for DB Schenker sale