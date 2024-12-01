AP: Trump threatens 100% tariff on the BRIC bloc of nations if they act to undermine US dollar

CNBC: Chinese yuan to hit record lows as US tariff threat mounts, investment banks forecast
CNBC reports: Chinese authorities are contending with a weakening yuan as global investment banks forecast the ...
AP reports:
President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100% tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.
His threat was directed at countries in the so-called BRIC alliance, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have applied to become members and several other countries have expressed interest in joining…
Crew member dies as DHL aircraft crashes at Vilnius, raising security fears
Indian shippers brace for port strikes over 'promises not kept'
Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China
MSC adds even more port calls to its 2025 standalone network
Amazon staff in 20 countries set for 'Black Friday/Cyber Monday' strikes
Indian exporters elated as they escape Trump's tariff plan
Hapag-Lloyd warns customers EU ETS surcharge will 'roughly double'
'Unending' MSC ship-shopping spree the driver for charter rate rebound
Truck driver shortage in Europe at crisis level – and is set to get worse
UK supermarket supply chains hit by cyber attack on Blue Yonder
Hong Kong Airport celebrates as 'landmark' three-runway system takes off
First Geodis win rumoured as Ceva-Bolloré integrate the talent
Zim faces FMC probe into $137,000 detention fees after container 'error'
Tariff threat makes no waves as spot rates tread water ahead of new GRIs
Panama Canal chief floats land bridge option to ease future drought restrictions
Etihad Cargo advances cool chain solutions with PharmaLife and FreshForward
