Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / AP Møller-Mærsk – Schenker or Schacht?

AM
ID 1812911 © Florian Ispas | Dreamstime.com
By

Friday’s hot summer musings.

Lather, rinse, repeat. 

Add insight. Or try to.

Lather, rinse, repeat. 

It’s a very hard life for a Premium monkey looking for new angles, hearing fresh speculation or just getting on with the corporate jargon, day in and day out.

Yet the massive interest, quite expected to be frank, raised by two of our columns out this week – one on Vincent Clerc, ’Should I stay or should I go?’; the other on DB Schenker (DBS), ’Price or politics?’ – warrants one ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk Takeover Talk Vertical consolidation M&A radar MSC

    Most Read

    Supply chain players bullish on India-UAE trade growth prospects

    US container imports still on the decline, but the slope is easing

    Ship queue grows at both ends of Panama Canal and congestion builds

    FMC probes claims that MSC overcharged customers for D&D

    Box trade doldrums hit smaller carriers hardest: Yang Ming sails into Q2 red ink

    MSC blanks Asia-Europe Swan loop again – but things may be looking up

    Shippers will live with blanked sailings – so long as rates are held

    $650m of cocaine found among bananas on Maersk box ship

    DB Schenker auction – 'price or politics?'

    Kuehne + Nagel's MD staff reshuffle – full focus on Asia

    Party is over for opportunistic Russia-focused carriers as rates sink

    Vincent Clerc – 'should I stay or should I go' now?

    CH Robinson Global Forwarding – prep to place your bids, please

    Loss-making USPS slashes reliance on air to cut costs and 'go greener'

    Evergreen acquires 20% share in Rotterdam's Euromax box terminal

    Zim down $1.5bn on Q2 22 and facing overcapacity as new ships arrive