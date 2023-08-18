DB Schenker auction – 'price or politics?'
Deadline
Friday’s hot summer musings.
Lather, rinse, repeat.
Add insight. Or try to.
Lather, rinse, repeat.
It’s a very hard life for a Premium monkey looking for new angles, hearing fresh speculation or just getting on with the corporate jargon, day in and day out.
Yet the massive interest, quite expected to be frank, raised by two of our columns out this week – one on Vincent Clerc, ’Should I stay or should I go?’; the other on DB Schenker (DBS), ’Price or politics?’ – warrants one ...
Supply chain players bullish on India-UAE trade growth prospects
US container imports still on the decline, but the slope is easing
Ship queue grows at both ends of Panama Canal and congestion builds
Box trade doldrums hit smaller carriers hardest: Yang Ming sails into Q2 red ink
MSC blanks Asia-Europe Swan loop again – but things may be looking up
Shippers will live with blanked sailings – so long as rates are held
DB Schenker auction – 'price or politics?'
Kuehne + Nagel's MD staff reshuffle – full focus on Asia
Party is over for opportunistic Russia-focused carriers as rates sink
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article