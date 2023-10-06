Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Andre Hein Gerber named Young Logistics Professional of the Year

Gerber-Andre-Hein-
By

“It is with immense pride that Fiata and TT Club announce Andre Hein Gerber, as the Young Logistics Professional 2023 Global Winner”, the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations and TT Club announced at the Fiata World Congress in Brussels.  

Mr Gerber, a member of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders, showcased his dedication to the field in a dissertation focused on the import of a hydrogen desulphurisation reactor and the export of an entire sweet factory.  

Fiata president Ivan Petrov said: “Congratulations to Andre Hein Gerber and all finalists for inspiring us and showcasing the limitless possibilities that lie ahead in logistics, and the pivotal role of young professionals in shaping its future.” 

Michael Yarwood, chair of the YLP steering committee, added: “Once again the award has attracted many worthy candidates… each of the four regional finalists should be incredibly proud of their achievements.” 

They were: Region Africa and Middle East: Andre Hein Gerber; Region Americas: Viktoriia Rudyk, CIFFA, Canada; Region Asia-Pacific: Hasbi Bin Yaakob, SLA, Singapore; and Region Europe: Nils von Salzen, DSLV, Germany 

The YLP Award aims to not only recognise excellence, but also addresses the industry’s challenge of finding talented and motivated candidates.  

Mr Yarwood said: “Discussions at the YLP day during the FIATA World Congress in part focused on the importance of attracting and retaining young talent in the industry and I am convinced that the YLP award programme continues to deliver against its objectives in this context.” 

