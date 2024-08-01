Kevin King takes the reins as TT Club's new CEO

By Charlotte Goldstone 01/08/2024

Kevin King has been confirmed as chief executive officer of transport and logistics insurer TT Club, completing a planned move announced last year.

Mr King has been acting as deputy CEO to Charles Fenton over the past year, but officially takes up the position of CEO today.

He has previously held positions within Thomas Miller-managed businesses, and transferred to London from the US in 2015 to lead the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at TT. More recently he served as chief operating officer.

Mr Fenton said: “Kevin is well-positioned to lead TT into a challenging future. His vast experience of the mutual insurance model, vision in harnessing new technologies and well-honed management skills will ensure TT continues to evolve in step with both global transport developments and a dynamic insurance market.”

Mr Fenton has been chairman of Thomas Miller Holdings since 2021 and will continue as a member of the TT Club board.

Mr King said: “It has long been a privilege to work for, and now lead, a purpose driven organisation. The club’s mission to make the global transport and logistics industry safer, more secure and more sustainable guides everything we do.

“We are well positioned financially, technologically and especially with our established expertise around the world, to succeed both as an insurer and a positive force for change in the industry.”