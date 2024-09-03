Simple safety precautions that get overlooked

Slips, trips and falls continue to be the most common safety-related incidents that supply chain operations businesses face. The UK HSE[2] reports that 32% of all reported incidents fell into this category. Because they are so numerous, it can be difficult for businesses to know how to address this risk. Additionally, the consequences of a slip or a trip are often perceived to be less significant than other types of incidents. TT Club’s MD loss prevention, Mike Yarwood, looks at how the number can be reduced.

Walking up or down stairs is a good example, a task that most people undertake every day. However, where a simple good practice such as holding the handrail is not followed, there is a significant risk of a fall and injury.

It is easy to blame the workers themselves, concluding that a lack of due care and attention resulted in injury. However, there are many steps that businesses can and should take to protect workers from this type of harm.

Contaminants

There are several risk factors that increase the likelihood that a worker will slip or trip. Firstly, the presence of contaminants, whether due to spillage, precipitation or condensation, greatly increases the chances of a worker slipping and falling. There is a general expectation that businesses should prevent sources of contaminants where it is possible to do so. For example, regular vehicle and machine maintenance will decrease the likelihood of oil or other fluids leaking. An incident caused by a hazard that is due to poorly maintained machinery is more likely to result in prosecution or a lawsuit.

Proper storage, handling and stowage of goods and cargo also reduces another source of hazard. Although it is not often thought of as a contaminant, water is one of the most common hazards that workers face. Internal leaks in warehouses, trailers and containers pose a major hazard for workers, particularly where ramps, ladders or steps are in use. Understanding where water may be present during periods of precipitation is very important, and steps should be taken to limit the risk of slipping on water.

It may not be possible to eliminate spillages or contaminants in the workplace. In areas that are likely to encounter spillages or contaminants such as water or dust, the general expectation is that steps should be taken to ensure that the floor is slip resistant. This may involve, for example, applying a slip resistant coating or floor tape. Where machinery is in use, it is particularly important to ensure that the floor is slip resistant. Additionally, in areas where spillages are likely to occur, it is important that workers receive the tools to deal with them. Spill kits are an essential component of any supply chain operation and should contain the right materials to limit the impact of anticipated spillages. Training is essential for all affected workers, and it should not be assumed that workers will know how to use the spill kit effectively.

Flooring

The choice of flooring is very important for mitigating the risk of slips, trips and falls. Studies have shown that a difference of only a few millimetres between two sections of flooring is enough to cause a trip. Appropriate flooring should consider the likelihood of contamination, as described above. This requires consideration of the viscosity of the likely contaminant and the ‘roughness’ of the contaminated surface. For example, if we say that clean water requires a roughness factor of 20 microns to break through the viscosity of the contaminant, a more viscous contaminant, such as gear oil, might require flooring with a roughness factor of 70 microns. Where it is not practicable to replace the flooring, it may be possible to achieve the required roughness factor by applying a slip resistant coating, grip tape, metal studs or other similar solutions. Regardless of the type of flooring or other solution used, it must be maintained. Grip tape that has become worn is ineffective at preventing slips and may itself become a trip hazard.

Even when the correct surface for the operation is in place, inadequate maintenance can and does lead to injury. For example, surfaces that are exposed to significant volumes of high vehicle and cargo loads, resulting in significant wear and tear on these surfaces, require a robust regime in place to identify, make safe and rectify defects.

Care should be taken where ramps, ladders or steps are used. Extra care should be taken when wet. Even mounting the catwalk of a commercial tractor unit to connect the air and electric lines to a trailer chassis is hazardous in the rain or snow.

Personal protective equipment

Wearing the correct footwear can be the difference between an accident and a near miss incident. Many operations now require workers to wear safety shoes or boots with steel caps to protect the toes. It is equally important, however, that safety boots have soles that are designed to reduce slipping. The surface roughness of the sole is very important for increasing friction between the shoe and the floor, as is maximising the area of contact with the floor, especially at the heal. It is important to keep shoes clean as residue from previous exposure to contaminants may also reduce friction. It is also important that footwear fit correctly. Slips may be caused by shoes that are too big for the wearer.

Often, little control is exercised over the footwear worn by contractors or subcontracted workers. For example, it may be difficult for a facility to control what shoes are worn by drivers who come onto site to collect goods, containers or trailers. However, it is important to note that local legislation or legal culture may mean that the site is nonetheless responsible for the safety of all workers operating on the site. It is important to apply the same standard of safety for all workers. It may be challenging for sites to police the actions of third-party drivers, particularly at sites where hundreds or even thousands of drivers visit each day. Overcoming this challenge highlights the importance of safety culture.

Hygiene and a culture of safety

Many slip, trip and fall incidents are caused by a general lack of tidiness, cleanliness and inadequate maintenance regimes. It is important to create an environment in which it is possible to be safe. It goes without saying that everything used by the operation should have a location where it is stored when not in use. Equipment should not be allowed to float around the operation, leaning against the nearest solid structure when not in use. Similarly, if birds or animals habitually foul surfaces, take steps to deter the creatures, and implement appropriate monitoring and cleaning processes.

Defects in the walking surface should identified, made safe with suitable barriers and repaired in a timely manner. It is equally important to empower the workers who run the operation to identify and report potential hazards and ensure that their workplace is kept safe and tidy. Where workers fall short, they should be reminded of their obligations, both to their fellow workers as well as to themselves. This extends also to contractors, including third-party drivers, who may be active on site. It is important that workers recognise that it is largely in their power to influence site safety. Although it might seem intimidating to challenge a driver who arrives on site wearing sandals, it is ultimately in everyone’s interest that unsafe behaviour is corrected.

Steps to mitigate the risks of slips, trips and falls are only effective if they are wholly integrated into an operation’s safety strategy. Indeed, some preventative measures can themselves become the hazard if not adequately sustained. While slips and trips may seem more trivial, any one incident has the potential for life changing injury and subsequent prosecution or lawsuit for your business if your maintenance and mitigation is found to be inadequate. Assess the risks, deploy preventative measures and call on your staff to take responsibility for their safety and the safety of others by encouraging them to identify potential hazards.

[2] Health and Safety Executive