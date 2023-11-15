Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Analysis: Vizhinjam – will Adani succeed where DP World failed?

Columbo
ID 134537270 © Fernando Gregory | Dreamstime.com
By

It is nearly 20 years since I first came across plans for a new container transhipment hub at a place called Vizhinjam – it seemed nothing more than a pipedream, a view that remained unchanged for almost two decades.

But as the first ship-to-shore gantry cranes arrive at the newly built port, I am on the point of being proved utterly wrong.

Links

The state of Kerala, on the south-western tip of India, is a beautiful place. Most foreign visitors are here to ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Adani Ports Colombo DP World IBS Software Indian Ocean Rim trade Transhipment Tactics Vallarpadam Vizhinjam China-Europe Lidl Port of Colombo Tailwind Shipping The shirts on our backs

    Most Read

    Ocean carriers are driving the rates race to the bottom – 'they're all at it'

    CMA CGM Q3 profit plunges, and liners paint a grim picture of life in 2024

    HMM workers protest against 'hasty sale' to 'mid-sized concerns'

    CMA CGM Air Cargo 'losing money' in a high-capacity weak-demand market

    MSC joins new Asia-Europe GRI bid as contract talks loom

    Hapag-Lloyd still making money, but faces challenges unless rates improve

    GRIs trigger Asia-Europe spot rate jump, but can carriers hold the line?

    DSV staff on the radar – from Panalpina to a painful cycle

    Viasea Shipping plans hydrogen-powered containerships

    Over 2,500 trucks queueing along Ukraine-Poland border

    Why shippers pick air or ocean – and it's not always on price

    Cape Town loses Maersk/CMA CGM call as carriers battle port delays

    Logistics firms unprepared for 'tsunami' of new emissions-reporting rules

    Hapag-Lloyd shows what a clean liner focus brings

    The time to invest in air cargo is now – but there'll be no quick returns

    Focus on tech sees EV cargo secure new UK contracts