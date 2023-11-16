By Jack Riddick 16/11/2023

Digesting the always educational LinkedIn posts of supply chain professor Jason Miller is a must.

One of his recent updates dealt with what the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) interest rate hikes since Q2 22 will mean for the economic activity of shippers going into 2024. Focussing on manufacturing, in a nutshell, he argued:

– Observation (i): manufacturers have suffered a surge in interest expenses since Q2 22.

– Implication (i): higher interest expenses reduce overall profit.