'Strong start' to 2025, despite market uncertainty, says Kuehne + Nagel
Swiss 3PL Kuehne + Nagel today reported double-digit increases in revenues and profits for the ...
On the face of it, Kuehne + Nagel’s (K+N) self-promoted growth-led snapshot of what admittedly was a “fully satisfactory” Q1 25 performance, as disclosed today…
… looked even stunning, based on certain metrics.
Until…
… as with most insurance policies you subscribe to, you actually read the small print (click to expand the table above).
Growth-wise, its interims were stronger on a comparable basis at least partly because those comparisons were made “excluding currency effects”, aka* on a constant currency basis.
(*A strong reporting currency ...
