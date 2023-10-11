Shipping clearly divided over EC decision to scrap CBER
The shipping industry is divided on yesterday’s announcement by the EC that it will not renew ...
The alliance system is dead, long live the alliance system!
Ok, so: here’s a quick recap of the latest from some true heavyweights in our industry.
Yesterday’s announcement that the European Commission has decided not to renew the controversial Consortia Block Exemption Regulation (CBER) for container shipping lines was welcomed in equal measure by their customers and suppliers, and met with relative equanimity by shipping lobby groups.
First things first – the removal of the CBER from 25 April 2024 will not mean ...
UK freight forwarders have responded to the European Commission’s decision not to renew the Consortia Block ...
2024 increasingly looks like a watershed year for container shipping after the European Commission today ...
Is the writing on the wall for Amazon? According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), ...
The world’s largest container line, MSC, is joining in an alliance with tenth-ranked Zim across ...
Big is still beautiful
Carriers crave a CBER renewal.
Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv
More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'
Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'
Alliances sinking – EC says CBER 'no longer fit for purpose' and won't renew it
Attack on Israel: nation’s ‘only freighter operator’ maintains operations
Evergreen chief admits carrier may have gone overboard on newbuildings
Navigating the quantum revolution in logistics
EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM
Red tape sees smaller US shippers lose out on D&D disputes
MSC and CMA CGM: rival parents, but offspring 'strategic partners' in Africa
CMA CGM – the lurking predator
Lean times ahead for Europe’s box ports as carriers push for more capacity cuts
