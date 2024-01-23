By Mike Wackett 23/01/2024

Rival carriers offering direct port calls by mainline vessels will look to use the unproven ‘hub & spoke’ network strategy of the forthcoming Gemini Cooperation alliance to their advantage.

In North Europe, the Gemini hubs will be at Rotterdam and the German ports of Wilhelmshaven and Bremerhaven, with all other gateways served via dedicated shuttle or feeder services – although the UK ports of Felixstowe, Southampton and London Gateway are all expected to receive direct calls.

But other ports accustomed to serving the largest vessels are likely to lose direct call status – including, for example, the Baltic hub of DCT Gdansk, where Maersk pioneered direct mother vessel calls, which is now set to become a ‘spoke’ port.

According to Hapag-Lloyd, the Gemini partners will engage in “info-sharing” with customers and partners during the remainder of this quarter before releasing a preliminary schedule in Q3, so there will be plenty of opportunity for feedback, both positive and negative, before their full schedule is published towards the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Steve Wray, head of maritime advisory in the London office of infrastructure project consultancy Infrata, noted that at the Asian end of Gemini’s proposed Asia-North Europe network, there were no direct services planned to South Korea or Japan.

Mr Wray is a P&O Containers veteran and said the news of changes to the alliance structures had “struck a chord” with him, having lived through the merger of P&O with Nedlloyd and the subsequent takeover by Maersk in 2005.

“I know alliance changes are not as disruptive as mergers and acquisitions, but clearly this latest round of changes will provide much change in an industry that is suffering from a geopolitical crisis in the Red Sea, and the lines’ repeated dilemma of how to deal with the current supply-demand imbalance they created themselves through the over-ordering of ultra-large vessels,” he said.

And, on the Gemini partners’ ambitious target of achieving a 90% reliability record, he simply said: “Time will tell.”

Nevertheless, he said, the on-time goal aspirations “made sense”, given that “the Hapag-Lloyd DNA is much closer to Maersk Line’s than that of MSC”.

Indeed, Hapag-Lloyd, for instance, last week referred to the “aligned interests at the core of the cooperation”, and that the partners had “a similar business culture”.

Mr Wray also speculated on the options for the remaining THE Alliance members, ONE, Yang Ming and HMM, suggesting that some of the Hapag-Lloyd volumes could be replaced by a return of Wan Hai and PIL to the North European market, which he suggested would “maintain an Asian feel” to THE Alliance group.

The pressure is on sixth-ranked global carrier ONE in particular, with its current fleet of 1.8m teu and orderbook of 550,000 teu, to comment on its options following the departure of Hapag-Lloyd next year.

No doubt many behind-the-scenes discussions have taken place since the shock announcement by Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk last week, and more changes to the alliance structures can be expected.

“This is likely to be just the start, and the knock-on effects of amendments to port calls and voyage rotations will continue to be felt as ocean carrier alliance decisions are made,” said Mr Wray.