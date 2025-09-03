Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Airfreight volumes 'surprisingly' robust, thanks to summer bump

dreamstime_s_218288531
© Nasimi Babaev
By

“Surprisingly, summer has been okay, volume-wise,” said one European airfreight forwarder this week. 

“For us, June and July were the two strongest months in 2025, surprisingly. June is often good because it’s the end of the quarter. But July was still good. So, from that perspective, ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    air cargo data air cargo market Pump up the volumes Rotate TAC Index WorldACD