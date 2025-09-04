By Charlotte Goldstone 04/09/2025

Average on-time performance among the major airlines flew downwards in July, to numbers that could indicate cause for concern.

And there may be a “significant and direct” impact on freight forwarders.

One forwarder told The Loadstar: “On-time performance for airlines based on Cargo IQ data is interesting ...

To read this article you need to subscribe. Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.

Current subscriber LOGIN New subscriber REGISTER

LOGIN Please either REGISTER or login below to continue. Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN