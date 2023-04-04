By Alessandro Pasetti 04/04/2023

“Several companies, of which the best-known is Softbank-backed Flexport, have been seeking to use technology to disrupt incumbent profit pools. However, technology is a necessary but not sufficient condition for success, and replicating the logistics capabilities of incumbents will be a long, hard, labor-intensive road.” – Bernstein, 4 April 2023.

In short, the sell-side analysts today argue:

“The best use of productivity-enhancing technology will be in combination with logistics expertise and a broad network of relationships with customers and carriers. Advantage: incumbents.”

While ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN