OceanX: China's fast tracks; Mærsk grilled (again); MSC rebrands BAL? Never mind
In all its beauty, the world’s engine of consumption, among other Easter eggs
“Several companies, of which the best-known is Softbank-backed Flexport, have been seeking to use technology to disrupt incumbent profit pools. However, technology is a necessary but not sufficient condition for success, and replicating the logistics capabilities of incumbents will be a long, hard, labor-intensive road.” – Bernstein, 4 April 2023.
In short, the sell-side analysts today argue:
“The best use of productivity-enhancing technology will be in combination with logistics expertise and a broad network of relationships with customers and carriers. Advantage: incumbents.”
While ...
B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade
Maersk 'on a journey' as it snaps up frozen foods logistics specialist
ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover
Shippers pushed towards spot rates as contract negotiations stall
Ceva reorg accelerates as rumours give way to action
Marshall Islands in urgent talks with carriers after cargo is stranded by ban
AirBridgeCargo to relaunch with Russian aircraft, amid legal wrangles
It's a ‘crystal ball’ outlook for ocean carrier earnings this year
Arbitration call as Canadian port labour negotiations go off the rails
Lufthansa Cargo veteran Ashwin Bhat to take over as CEO
United flies to the rescue of marooned critical Marshall Islands cargo
Star performer Schenker still propping up Deutsche Bahn profitability
Comment on this article