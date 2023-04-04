Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / AI in freight forwarding? Who wins?

AI
ID 67425374 © Pavel Chagochkin | Dreamstime.com
By

“Several companies, of which the best-known is Softbank-backed Flexport, have been seeking to use technology to disrupt incumbent profit pools. However, technology is a necessary but not sufficient condition for success, and replicating the logistics capabilities of incumbents will be a long, hard, labor-intensive road.” – Bernstein, 4 April 2023. 

In short, the sell-side analysts today argue:

“The best use of productivity-enhancing technology will be in combination with logistics expertise and a broad network of relationships with customers and carriers. Advantage: incumbents.”

While ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Artificial Intelligence Digital revolution FreightTech radar Cargo X Customs & Border Protection Digital supply chains Digitisation The paper chase to e-freight

    Most Read

    B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade

    Maersk 'on a journey' as it snaps up frozen foods logistics specialist

    ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover

    Shippers pushed towards spot rates as contract negotiations stall

    Ceva reorg accelerates as rumours give way to action

    Marshall Islands in urgent talks with carriers after cargo is stranded by ban

    AirBridgeCargo to relaunch with Russian aircraft, amid legal wrangles

    It's a ‘crystal ball’ outlook for ocean carrier earnings this year

    Arbitration call as Canadian port labour negotiations go off the rails

    Lufthansa Cargo veteran Ashwin Bhat to take over as CEO

    United flies to the rescue of marooned critical Marshall Islands cargo

    Star performer Schenker still propping up Deutsche Bahn profitability

    Rhenus Air & Ocean snaps up Flexport's Florian Braun as COO

    Jittery US retailers remain cautious over their logistics commitments

    Wan Hai crushes quit rumours by boosting transpacific service

    EXCLUSIVE: Top VP pushed at CH Robinson Europe