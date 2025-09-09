Tariff catches Brazil by surprise, with perishable exports to US hit hard
The imposition of 50% tariffs on US imports from Brazil on 1 August appears to ...
Donald Trump’s presidency is forcing a trade rethink among African governments, with South Africa’s diversifying trade with Latin America part of a “soft pivot” away from the US with indications that the superpower may not be able to win it back.
The ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article