AeroLogic appoints Marcus Niedermeyer as joint MD and FCO

AeroLogic, the joint-venture between DHL Express and Lufthansa Cargo, today announced that Marcus Niedermeyer will step up as joint MD and chief financial officer. 

Succeeding Katharina Prost, who held the position from October 2022 to July 2024, Mr Niedermeyer is responsible for finance, HR, IT and administration, a position he has held on an interim basis since last July. 

he will run the JV in conjunction with joint MD Josef Moser, who joined the company in January 2008. 

Mr Niedermeyer brings more than 29 years’ experience, his most recent role was as MD of Air Mail Center Frankfurt, until June 2024, after various management positions at Lufthansa Cargo. 

Lufthansa Cargo CFO Frank Bauer, said: “Marcus Niedermeyer’s extensive expertise and commitment will undoubtedly help to drive the company forward and strengthen AeroLogic’s position in the market.  

“As we look back on nearly 18 years of our joint venture, we are extremely proud of our shared accomplishments: safe, reliable and highly efficient flight operations and steady fleet growth for both partners. In the future, we will continue to build on the good cooperation in the joint venture and an excellent offer for our customers.” 

AeroLogic has been a joint venture between DHL Express and Lufthansa Cargo since 2007 and is based in Leipzig. It operates six of Lufthansa Cargo’s 18 B777 freighters on charter, and 16 other B777s on behalf of DHL. 

