AIT Worldwide expands in Europe as it replicates 'middle-mile' service
AIT Worldwide Logistics is replicating its recently launched US ‘middle-mile’ strategy in Europe, by making ...
Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports) is reportedly in serious discussions to acquire Indonesian logistics and coastal container shipping company PT Meratus Line.
In July, reports circulated that the Menaro family, which owns Indonesia’s largest domestic container carrier, was seeking a buyer for $2bn.
According to Linerlytica, AD Ports has emerged as the favoured buyer, the state-owned terminal operator seeking vertical integration of the maritime supply chain, following in the footsteps of its neighbour, DP World.
AD Ports began venturing outside its core port/terminals business into ship-owning and operating in 2020, when it formed Safeen Feeders, a joint-venture with Singapore-based shortsea operator Bengal Tiger Line (BTL), with its terminals offering feeder services between the Persian Gulf and the Indian subcontinent.
It also acquired second-hand box ships to build on the JV, which flourished amid the Covid-fuelled boom. The tie-up with BTL ended in June 2022, and Safeen became part of AD Ports’ shipping operation, which expanded into marine and offshore services, dry bulk, tanker and ro-ro shipping.
In November 2022, AD Ports agreed to acquire an 80% stake in Dubai-based Global Feeder Shipping (GFS), but completion of the deal is pending approval from antitrust regulators. This July, AD Ports completed its $717m takeover of Spanish logistics group Noatum, with its presence in 26 countries in all five continents.
Meanwhile, founded by Bapak Hen Menaro in Surabaya in 1957, Meratus owns and operates 54 box ships, with a total capacity of 36,362 teu, has a 693 teu vessel on order at Guangxin Shipbuilding and also owns six bulk carriers.
Meratus diversified when it started a China-Indonesia express service in March 2022, but faltering demand saw the service pause seven months later. In February, it launched a service to Papua New Guinea.
Meanwhile, Safeen Feeders operates 13 boxships of 29,604 teu and combined with GFS and Meratus would rank just behind the two largest feeder operators, X-Press Feeders and DP World subsidiary Unifeeder.
Linerlytica analyst Tan Hua Joo told The Loadstar that Meratus’s Indonesian terminals could see synergy with AD Ports.
He said: “Meratus operates two terminals in Indonesia (Jakarta and Surabaya) so it would extend AD Ports’ footprint. Otherwise, Meratus’s shipping and logistics operations are almost entirely focused on Indonesia, so there’s little synergy with AD Ports’ existing operations. Some parts of the GFS business may be carved out if AD Ports fails to secure full regulatory approvals, but I believe the deal will be completed.”
Attempts by The Loadstar for comment from AD Ports and Meratus were unsuccessful.
AIT Worldwide Logistics is replicating its recently launched US ‘middle-mile’ strategy in Europe, by making ...
The takeover of HMM might go down to a two-way battle between Harim Group and ...
South Korean shipping experts have questioned the suitability of the three competitors to buy HMM. At ...
Forwarders using Forward Air to move their air shipments to and from US airports are ...
“If something like this pops up, you really should look at it,” said Hapag-Lloyd CEO ...
The Bolloré Logistics brand is likely to disappear – but jobs are safe, according to ...
Forwarders right to 'be wary' of CMA-Ceva links, says whistle-blower
'Feeding frenzy' over low rates must end, say forwarders
DSV investors uneasy over involvement in Saudi mega-city project
Forwarders losing out on the ecommerce business driving airfreight demand
Carriers at a critical juncture as spot market flashes red signals again
Forwarders see shifting trends driving change in Asian supply chains
DHL and Kuehne in forwarding – any better than the Danes?
Evergreen unveils ETS surcharge estimate – Hapag still cheapest
Idle vessel fleet set to grow as large newbuilds continue to arrive
Car-carrier attack by rebels came after new hijack alert
As Saudi pumps $133bn into global hub dream, is it now logistics-washing?
ACE 2023 conference brings forwarders, GSSAs, and airlines together to focus on time critical logistics challenges
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article