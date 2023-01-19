Around the (warehousing) world with chilled-out Prologis
Pretty cool stuff for the bulls
The cloudy skies have cleared when it comes to a) the integrated logistics investment horizon, and b) the best bet of all (FedEx), with hindsight.
(Well, kind of.)
And that’s one key takeaway, particularly true with regard to FedEx’s (FDX) valuation combined with a brave early October call from the sell-side’s, Bernstein.
To be sure, that had to be promoted. Because, with an average target price of $196 now, according to consensus from S&P Global Market Intelligence, there’s little left to go in ...
Which are more precarious, post-Flexport cuts: 'digital' or 'traditional' forwarders?
Hapag-CMA deal sees re-emergence of cross-alliance slot chartering
Carriers take short-term rate hit and eye post-CNY demand surge
DNV admits up to 1,000 vessels affected by ransomware attack
More than 50 sailings from Asia to Europe blanked in first seven weeks
New 'five-year plan' to revive China as a modern logistics giant
Asia-Med box trades the only bright spot in the general downturn
MSC shops for 10 more box ships, bringing its orderbook to 134
Toll Group – all sorts of rumours abound
Comment on this article