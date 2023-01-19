By Alessandro Pasetti 19/01/2023

The cloudy skies have cleared when it comes to a) the integrated logistics investment horizon, and b) the best bet of all (FedEx), with hindsight.

(Well, kind of.)

And that’s one key takeaway, particularly true with regard to FedEx’s (FDX) valuation combined with a brave early October call from the sell-side’s, Bernstein.

To be sure, that had to be promoted. Because, with an average target price of $196 now, according to consensus from S&P Global Market Intelligence, there’s little left to go in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN