ZH: Stagflation – Q1 GDP much weaker than expected on inventory...

ZH: US leading economic indicators tumble for 12th straight month
ZERO HEDGE reports: The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) accelerated its decline in March, dropping ...
ZERO HEDGE reports:
With the Atlanta Fed showing a clear slowdown in US GDP in recent weeks, revealing estimates of US growth sliding from over 3% in late March to just 1.1% yesterday…
(…)
… the trend is clear: the US economy is rapidly slowing down, in large part due to the “depressurization event” among small and medium regional banks, that has seen loan issuance grind to a halt. As such, today’s first estimate of Q1 GDP would be interesting if very much dated.
And so, ...
