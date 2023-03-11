ZH: Record bank run drained a quarter, or $42bn, of SVB's deposits in hours, leaving it with -$1bn cash

CNBC: Companies scramble to meet payroll, pay bills after SVB’s swift failure
CNBC reports: The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has thousands of tech startups wondering what happens now to their ...
ZERO HEDGE reports:
For much of the day, anyone doing analysis on the now-liquidated Silicon Valley Bank was confined to using stale financial data as of Dec. 31… we certainly were when analyzing the impact of SVB’s contagion (see here) as excerpted below:
For those who slept through yesterday, here is what you missed and why the US banking system is suffering its worst crisis since 2020. Silicon Valley Bank, aka SIVB, the 18th largest bank in the US with $212 billion in assets of ...
NYK Line sells 'costly' Nippon Cargo Airlines to ANA
Party definitely over for ocean carriers, despite some strong numbers
Sourcing shift away from China by the west is happening – but slowly
Engine trouble grounded Maersk Air Cargo aircraft, not weak demand
New round of 'alliance musical chairs' could follow 'messy' 2M divorce
OOCL vessel has near-miss in Panama Canal as new charges come in
Cargo piles up as logistics services are hit by Pakistan forex crisis
Atlas Air takeover stumbles as US authorities take a closer look
Senators call for ban on airlines flying to the US using Russian airspace
More non vessel-owners become vessel-owners to cash in on Russia trade
Under-pressure feeders now threatened by ocean lines' expansion
'Show me the money': the right time for Mærsk to ditch Svitzer
Comment on this article