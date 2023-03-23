ZH: Coinbase tumbles after-hours on Wells notice disclosure

ZH: Record bank run drained a quarter, or $42bn, of SVB's deposits in hours, leaving it with -$1bn cash
ZERO HEDGE reports: For much of the day, anyone doing analysis on the now-liquidated Silicon Valley ...
ZERO HEDGE writes:
Coinbase shares are tumbling after-hours, down almost 20% on the day, following its disclosure that it received a notice from the SEC formally declaring the securities regulator’s plans to bring an enforcement action against the largest US crypto exchange.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler has repeatedly said many of the tokens and products offered by crypto companies are securities and that the trading platforms need to register with his agency, and in a filing this afternoon, Coinbase said the so-called Wells notice regards aspects of its ...
Rate erosion may be easing, but rock-bottom prices are 'not good for anybody'
West coast ports suffering as US container imports plunge by 37%
Cost-cutting FedEx Express to retire MD-11s for B767s and 777s
Carriers turn their gaze back to scrubbers as voyage results tumble
Billund sees launch of Maersk Air China link – 'a start-up on steroids'
Dachser's M&A in air and ocean freight – how serious is that?
The 'mother of all BAFs' looms for shippers as green targets advance
Asia services expanding as logistics players opt for a 'China+1' strategy
CMA CGM eyes car-carrier market boom as liners are ready to invest
End-of-year cargo surge adds to operational challenges at JNPT
THE Alliance ends some Cape diversions for network revamp
Comment on this article