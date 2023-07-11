ZH: Buffett buys one of only seven US LNG export terminals in $3.3 billion deal

By LoadstarEditorial 11/07/2023

ZERO HEDGE reports:

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Energy has agreed to buy Dominion Energy’s 50% stake in the Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in Lusby, Maryland ? a one-train terminal with an annual export capacity of 5.25 million tons ? for $3.3 billion.

The deal will boost the company’s limited partnership ownership of the terminal from 25% to 75%, with a unit of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners holding the remaining 25%.

The purchase, according to Bloomberg, will give Berkshire control of one of just seven ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN