Analysis: Expeditors – smell of blood
Quitting at the top
“Call the bank on Monday.”
Here we go
CPI numbers from the US yesterday, 12 October, coming in slightly above expectations, were the classic only-partly-true ’non-event’ for Mr Market.
The benchmark index trifecta – Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite – ended up in negative territory (-0.5%/-0.6%), however the damage was felt in transport and logistics (T&L), gauging by the performance of several different tickers in our demo-only US-focused portfolio (Tab.1).
Risk
It could get worse.
Two factors stand out as evidence for a very harmful ...
