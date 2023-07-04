Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Yellow Corp roars back – dead cat bounce? Give it to FedEx!

ACAT
ID 62313046 © Alphaspirit | Dreamstime.com
By

Is the White House the ultimate solution to Yellow Corp’s troubles?

If so, forget free markets* but mind you: the US government did well bailing out $54bn-market-cap-now General Motors at the height of the credit crunch over a decade ago, although Uncle Sam regretfully lost over $10bn of taxpayer’s money.

(*More on that matter and YELL here.)

I was chasing and modelling the “$ GM recoup rate for the Treasury” in those days and it didn’t look promising. With hindsight, it was money ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bankruptcy Blues FedEx M&A radar Yellow Corp DSV

    Most Read

    Maersk unleashes ‘shock and awe’ rate hike on Asia-North Europe

    Canada's turn to feel the heat as port workers agree to July strike

    Carriers sailing in red ink, with 'another rates bloodbath' heating up

    MSC leads capacity exodus from transpacific – but Zim bucks the trend

    Major rail operators set to form new US intermodal freight corridor

    Logistics tycoon John Lau sues EV Cargo founder over investment

    New blood for 'logistics colossus' Kuehne as DSV hits new high

    Not much to smile about in air freight, if you're not carrying e-commerce

    Exclusive: Menzies cargo chief Robert Fordree quits

    Canada's west coast ports hit by strike as labour contract talks fail

    Bullish sell-side tests DSV + DB Schenker

    Despite slow demand and falling rates, supply chains still cost a packet

    Fruit juice importer files complaint over Hapag-Lloyd's 'unfair' D&D charges

    Cainiao sets new industry benchmark with the launch of 5-Day global delivery service

    Steam goes out of the charter market as carriers look to off-hire ships

    China Airlines Cargo shrinks 747 fleet, looks to lower costs with 777s