Bullish sell-side tests DSV + DB Schenker
Getting at it again as deadline looms
Is the White House the ultimate solution to Yellow Corp’s troubles?
If so, forget free markets* but mind you: the US government did well bailing out $54bn-market-cap-now General Motors at the height of the credit crunch over a decade ago, although Uncle Sam regretfully lost over $10bn of taxpayer’s money.
(*More on that matter and YELL here.)
I was chasing and modelling the “$ GM recoup rate for the Treasury” in those days and it didn’t look promising. With hindsight, it was money ...
Maersk unleashes ‘shock and awe’ rate hike on Asia-North Europe
Canada's turn to feel the heat as port workers agree to July strike
Carriers sailing in red ink, with 'another rates bloodbath' heating up
MSC leads capacity exodus from transpacific – but Zim bucks the trend
Major rail operators set to form new US intermodal freight corridor
Logistics tycoon John Lau sues EV Cargo founder over investment
New blood for 'logistics colossus' Kuehne as DSV hits new high
Not much to smile about in air freight, if you're not carrying e-commerce
Exclusive: Menzies cargo chief Robert Fordree quits
Canada's west coast ports hit by strike as labour contract talks fail
Bullish sell-side tests DSV + DB Schenker
Despite slow demand and falling rates, supply chains still cost a packet
Fruit juice importer files complaint over Hapag-Lloyd's 'unfair' D&D charges
Cainiao sets new industry benchmark with the launch of 5-Day global delivery service
Steam goes out of the charter market as carriers look to off-hire ships
China Airlines Cargo shrinks 747 fleet, looks to lower costs with 777s
Comment on this article