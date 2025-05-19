MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary
As container lines try to manage capacity in the face of wild swings in short-term ...
Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts
China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal
Service chaos from trade ban with India a problem for Pakistan shippers
Carriers impose 'emergency operation' surcharges on Pakistan cargo
15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers
Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
MSC Antonia, a casualty of the epidemic of GPS area-denial
IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
FAQs: FAQs
Comment on this article