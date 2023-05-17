XPO: Proposed private offering of senior secured & unsecured notes

SA: XPO Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.10...
SEEKING ALPHA reports: – XPO (NYSE:XPO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.10. – Revenue of $1.9B (+0.7% ...
PRESS RELEASE
May 17, 2023 08:00 ET | Source: XPO, Inc.
GREENWICH, Conn. , May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) ? XPO, Inc. (“XPO” or the “company”) (NYSE: XPO) announced today that, subject to market and other conditions, it intends to offer through one or more private placements $830 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Secured Notes”) and $450 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due ...
EXCLUSIVE: Ceva loses top ocean freight leader
DHL Global Forwarding eyes DB Schenker
2M 'go-slow' and massive capacity injection lights Asia-Europe touchpaper
CMA CGM/AF-KLM set forwarder boundaries for air cargo partnership
Hapag-Lloyd's Q1 volumes hold up better than Maersk's
EXCLUSIVE: Ceva names new ocean freight captain
More liner newcomers quit long-haul box lanes as rates tumble
USPS leads the charge as rates for parcel deliveries start to fall
No signs of an uptick for a US trucking sector stuck in low gear
Foxconn expands its footprint in India, as shippers are lured from China
Air charter market 'screwed' after carriers 'splurged' on freighters
Comment on this article