XPO partners with crop protection business UPL on 4PL support

XPO opens three new service centres
PRESS RELEASE XPO Opens Three New Service Centers in Growing Freight Markets to Enhance Service for ...
PRESS RELEASE
XPO, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions across Europe, announced today that it will provide a comprehensive fourth-party logistics (4PL) solution to global crop protection leader UPL in a new three-year partnership. UPL offers solutions for the entire agriculture ecosystem with a sales presence in more than 130 countries, as well as several production sites with major hubs in France and Belgium.
The XPO state-of-the-art 4PL solution, Key-PL®, will manage tens of thousands of transport orders in the region for UPL, providing a significant opportunity to enhance UPL’s operational performance. The Key-PL® solution ensures that every transport plan is carried out in the most efficient way possible, bringing together more than 1,400 connected carriers and 180 loading points, resulting in significant savings by improving operational and financial performance for customers.
Key-PL® is based on three fundamental capabilities:
1. Engineering and management of all customer flows (physical, financial and information)
2. Transparent and neutral procurement management, independent from carrier selection
3. A control tower, organised with dedicated experts, for 360°visibility
Central to the partnership agreement with UPL is the completeness of the XPO 4PL product, which provides an end-to-end digital solution integrating everything under one proprietary Order Management System (OMS). This allows UPL to maintain their current transport organisation and benefit from a fully outsourced service, with no requirement to set up an OMS or Transport Management System or hire additional staff to manage flows effectively. It also offers an integrated pricing methodology and uniform visibility across all flows and can manage both land and sea flows seamlessly – which is critical to the UPL business model.
XPO puts continuous improvement and gains sharing with partners at the heart of its Key-PL® solution, ensuring a positive feedback loop that delivers ongoing value and excellence. On this, Christophe Busca, Head of Logistics Europe, UPL, said: “We couldn’t be happier with our partnership with XPO. The transition from our former 4PL solution to XPO has been seamless and has really showcased their exceptional teamwork and professionalism. The implementation, in particular, was managed excellently with no disruption to our customer service. This change has been transformative for UPL, enabling us to provide a more proactive customer experience, while the improved cost management has made us more competitive in the market.”
XPO has tailored its 4PL solution to meet the specific needs of UPL, which operates a large and complex business. This includes pre-billing and freight audit services and an emphasis on sustainability through collection of CO² emissions measurements and an associated progress plan. The adaptable and innovative capabilities of Key-PL® enable its customisation to suit a variety of businesses.
Remy Guyot, European Business Development Director Key-PL® – Europe, XPO Logistics, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with UPL for their 4PL solution. As a global leader in sustainable agriculture solutions, UPL requires a managed transportation model that can meet their high demand. XPO’s strong sector expertise and mastery of the implementation process, alongside our in-house digital OMS, will help achieve that. By focusing on a continuous improvement model and a solution tailored specifically for UPL, we hope to meet and exceed their ambitions for the next three years.”
In addition to 4PL solutions, XPO Logistics is a leading innovative supply chain company in Europe. It offers end-to-end logistics solutions that combine full-truckload, less-than-truckload, pallet distribution, last-mile delivery, global freight forwarding, and warehousing services. The company tailors its solutions to the specific needs of its customers in a wide range of industrial and consumer sectors.
Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports
Etail by air – here to stay or on a short shelf life?
HMM sees opportunities in Hapag-Lloyd’s exit from THE Alliance
How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?
Capture of MSC Aries will further drive up Indian export costs
Carriers look to short-term gains over blanking, as Red Sea crisis props up rates
Cargo flows through Dubai delayed by flooding, with 300 flights cancelled
Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel shockwaves in APAC
Another strong month for US ports as container flows continue to rise
Sustainability concerns don't show on shippers' procurement radar
Forwarders: can an airline do without them? An age-old debate airs
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article