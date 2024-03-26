Sign up for our FREE newsletter
XPO Logistics expands use of HVO fuels and electric-powered vehicles

London, 26 March 2024 – XPO, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions across Europe, has successfully deployed hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and electric-powered vehicles within its 4PL and transport control tower operations. This is an industry first representing a significant sustainability achievement.

HVO and electric-powered vehicle trials were initially implemented across test routes comprising nearly 3,000 miles in the UK and Ireland, with emissions reduced by over 4,000 kgCO2e. Expanding the uptake of emission solutions in the managed transport sector aligns with XPO’s broader decarbonisation strategy, which includes increasing the use of alternative fuels. At the same time, newer low- and zero-emission vehicles are entering the market.

Paul Hayes, XPO’s Director of Asset Light Solutions, said, “Sustainability is an important strategic pillar for all our customers, and together, we are exploring options to accelerate the supply chain’s decarbonisation. This unique deployment and implementation of alternative fuel technologies in our 4PL operation is a leap forward for our customers on their sustainability journey.”

Dan Myers, managing director – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said, “It is hugely satisfying to see the expansion of alternative fuels as we continue our journey as a leader in sustainability.”

XPO Logistics is a leading innovative supply chain company in Europe, offering end-to-end logistics solutions that combine full-truckload, less-than-truckload, pallet distribution, last-mile delivery, global freight forwarding, and warehousing services. The company tailors its solutions to the specific needs of its customers in a wide range of industrial and consumer sectors.

