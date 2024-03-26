XPO Logistics expands use of HVO fuels and electric-powered vehicles

XPO overcomes weak market to post strong Q4 earnings
American road freight operator XPO today posted 6% year-on-year revenue growth for the fourth quarter ...
PRESS RELEASE
London, 26 March 2024 – XPO, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions across Europe, has successfully deployed hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and electric-powered vehicles within its 4PL and transport control tower operations. This is an industry first representing a significant sustainability achievement.
HVO and electric-powered vehicle trials were initially implemented across test routes comprising nearly 3,000 miles in the UK and Ireland, with emissions reduced by over 4,000 kgCO2e. Expanding the uptake of emission solutions in the managed transport sector aligns with XPO’s broader decarbonisation strategy, which includes increasing the use of alternative fuels. At the same time, newer low- and zero-emission vehicles are entering the market.
Paul Hayes, XPO’s Director of Asset Light Solutions, said, “Sustainability is an important strategic pillar for all our customers, and together, we are exploring options to accelerate the supply chain’s decarbonisation. This unique deployment and implementation of alternative fuel technologies in our 4PL operation is a leap forward for our customers on their sustainability journey.”
Dan Myers, managing director – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said, “It is hugely satisfying to see the expansion of alternative fuels as we continue our journey as a leader in sustainability.”
XPO Logistics is a leading innovative supply chain company in Europe, offering end-to-end logistics solutions that combine full-truckload, less-than-truckload, pallet distribution, last-mile delivery, global freight forwarding, and warehousing services. The company tailors its solutions to the specific needs of its customers in a wide range of industrial and consumer sectors.
Shock for CMA CGM as a deputy CEO decides to quit
'Mass-casualty incident' as Maersk box ship destroys Baltimore bridge
Diversions from Red Sea proving a real ‘silver lining’ for carriers
Asia-Europe carriers revise FAK rates in fight to rein in revenue erosion
A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters
All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons
DB Schenker makes 'positive contribution' to DB – but it's an odd fit
Niche players continue to risk Red Sea transits with new services – at a price
Strike paralysing Finnish ports extended after talks collapse
Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop
MSC and FedEx face $11m fine for 'unfair charges' to shipper
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article