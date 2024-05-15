Woodland Group releases 2023 sustainability report

By LoadstarEditorial 15/05/2024

Woodland Group is proud to announce the release of its 2023 annual Sustainable Supply Chain report.

Following months of data collection, analysis, and the collaboration of multiple stakeholders, the release of the 2023 Sustainability Report represents a major step for Woodland Group in its sustainability journey. The report delivers an overview of all the initiatives and work done by Woodland Group across the globe over the last year to create positive change. It also entails its progress towards meeting the Group’s ambitious ESG goals and sets the foundations for its future vision and plans, facilitating transparency, trackability, and accountability.

Woodland Group has accomplished significant milestones towards improving its position as an environmental and socially conscious business. From being awarded the coveted gold EcoVadis certification to the installation of multiple major solar panel installations that now provide more than 60% renewable energy to some of the largest operational sites in Woodland’s portfolio, and introducing a new, advanced benefit scheme as well as mental health support teams across every location.

The 2023 sustainability report reaffirms the Group’s commitment to transparency, to creating a positive social impact, and to reducing its carbon footprint and environmental impact.

Woodland Group is driven to continue to do more to deliver a positive impact on the planet and its communities. The report highlights the Group’s commitment to continuous improvement, and to tracking and reporting progress and actions as Woodland continuously enhances its sustainability efforts.

Sam Warren, Woodland Group’s Sustainability Manager, commented: “I’m very excited to release our 2023 annual Sustainability Report, a document that the team and I have all worked incredibly hard to create. With more focus than ever on sustainability, whether socially or environmentally on our journey to net-zero, I’m very proud of the progress Woodland Group has made in 2023. While challenges remain, I hope this report reflects all that we have achieved so far as well as where we see ourselves heading in 2024 and beyond.”