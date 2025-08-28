CNBC Daily Open: Big M&A activity returns to the US – but the deal-maker is the White House
CNBC reports: It’s starting to feel like we’re in a game of Pac-Man, in which the ...
You have to look no further than the slides below, yeah folks… this one…
… and the following ’AI Management Engine’ snapshot*…
(*Both contained in WiseTech’s investor pack released yesterday; click to expand)
… to understand how Australia’s WiseTech (WTC)…
… the would-be ’operating system for global logistics’ that earlier this month started to integrate E2open, plans to push for efficiency.
Not only its own efficiency, but that of the entire supply chain’s IT ecosystem.
After the management call with investors, I talked to founder Richard ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article