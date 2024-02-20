Sign up for our FREE newsletter
WiseTech Global and avianca cargo partner to improve booking experience via CargoWise eBookings

Avianca Cargo


PRESS RELEASE

SYDNEY, Australia/BOGOTA, Colombia, 19 February, 2024 – WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) and avianca cargo announce direct data integration, enabling freight forwarders to plan, book, confirm and manage shipments in real-time from within CargoWise, the industry’s leading logistics execution platform.

As part of the CargoWise Carrier Connectivity Program, CargoWise customers, which include 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide[1], now have visibility of, and efficient access to avianca cargo’s schedules, capacity and booking to manage the full lifecycle of a shipment through to final execution and digital transmission of the Master Air Waybill, all without leaving CargoWise.

avianca cargo is a leader in the region and is the main operator in several markets in the Americas, with around 200 weekly freighter flights, and more than 1,300 passenger flights per week. It serves more than 70 destinations with one of the largest networks in America and the A330F is the fleet with the lowest environmental impact in the region.

Additionally, it´s the first airline in the Americas to obtain all four IATA CEIV certifications including: Pharma, Fresh and Lithium Batteries; in 2023 it was recognized as a top global leader in air cargo logistics for perishables handling by STAT Times and best cargo airline in the Americas by the Air Cargo News Awards.

We constantly strive to make it easier and more efficient for freight forwarders to do business with avianca cargo – whether they are transporting flowers or medicines or manufactured goods. The seamless data transmission with CargoWise delivers an efficient and simplified booking experience for CargoWise customers to do business on our network,” said Paula Marcela TorresTransformation Manager at avianca cargo.

Jorre Cobelens, Vice President – Logistics Data and Connectivity, WiseTech Global, said: “avianca cargo plays an important role as a hub for all cargo going to and from South America. With avianca cargo’s emphasis on special cargo, real-time access to capacity and route data as well as the ability to efficiently book and manage shipments without leaving CargoWise, is critical to freight forwarders with perishable cargo. Direct data connections with air freight airlines replaces manual intervention with straight through digital processing to drive greater efficiency and accuracy across the supply chain.”

