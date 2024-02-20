WiseTech Global and avianca cargo partner to improve booking experience via CargoWise eBookings

WiseTech appoints additional independent non-executive directors
PRESS RELEASE 19 December 2023 WTC appoints additional independent Non-Executive Directors WiseTech Global Limited (ASX: WTC) today announces ...
PRESS RELEASE
SYDNEY, Australia/BOGOTA, Colombia, 19 February, 2024 – WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) and avianca cargo announce direct data integration, enabling freight forwarders to plan, book, confirm and manage shipments in real-time from within CargoWise, the industry’s leading logistics execution platform.
As part of the CargoWise Carrier Connectivity Program, CargoWise customers, which include 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide[1], now have visibility of, and efficient access to avianca cargo’s schedules, capacity and booking to manage the full lifecycle of a shipment through to final execution and digital transmission of the Master Air Waybill, all without leaving CargoWise.
avianca cargo is a leader in the region and is the main operator in several markets in the Americas, with around 200 weekly freighter flights, and more than 1,300 passenger flights per week. It serves more than 70 destinations with one of the largest networks in America and the A330F is the fleet with the lowest environmental impact in the region.
Additionally, it´s the first airline in the Americas to obtain all four IATA CEIV certifications including: Pharma, Fresh and Lithium Batteries; in 2023 it was recognized as a top global leader in air cargo logistics for perishables handling by STAT Times and best cargo airline in the Americas by the Air Cargo News Awards.
“We constantly strive to make it easier and more efficient for freight forwarders to do business with avianca cargo – whether they are transporting flowers or medicines or manufactured goods. The seamless data transmission with CargoWise delivers an efficient and simplified booking experience for CargoWise customers to do business on our network,” said Paula Marcela Torres, Transformation Manager at avianca cargo.
Jorre Cobelens, Vice President – Logistics Data and Connectivity, WiseTech Global, said: “avianca cargo plays an important role as a hub for all cargo going to and from South America. With avianca cargo’s emphasis on special cargo, real-time access to capacity and route data as well as the ability to efficiently book and manage shipments without leaving CargoWise, is critical to freight forwarders with perishable cargo. Direct data connections with air freight airlines replaces manual intervention with straight through digital processing to drive greater efficiency and accuracy across the supply chain.”
DSV the 'logical buyer' for DB Schenker – it's 'a step too far' for Maersk
Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva
Crew abandons ship after Red Sea missile attack, despite US fight-back
Wan Hai to replace Hapag in THEA? Its fleet is too small, says analyst
India forced to halt agri exports as freight rates hit 'unviable' heights
Carriers sail in to take advantage of strong US west coast growth
Victory for US truckers, who can now choose their own chassis provider
Transpac carriers may have the advantage as contract season looms
Carriers caught in Algeria-Morocco flare up
China-South Korea ro-ro container traffic sinks to six-year low
Ocean carriers determined to hang onto containers as supply tightens
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article