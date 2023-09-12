Wilson Sons container terminals increase 33% in August, with higher exports, imports and cabotage

By LoadstarEditorial 12/09/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Wilson Sons reported an increase of 33% in August, compared to the same month last year, driven by the excellent performance of the Rio Grande and Salvador container terminals, with higher volumes of exports, imports and cabotage. Rio Grande container terminal grew 32% last month, totalling 66,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). In Salvador container terminal, which connects the North and Northeast regions of Brazil with the global trade, volumes grew 34%, totalling 37,000 TEUs.

Wilson Sons’ two container terminals, equipped with modern facilities, are capable of operating the largest ships in the world. Last month, Rio Grande container terminal received 42 ships, against 32 in the same period of 2022.

In the Rio Grande container terminal, which serves the main shipping lines that connect the South and the rest of Brazil to important international markets, exports increased by 22%, with more ship calls and shipments of wood, tobacco and steel bars. Imports rose 5%, driven by higher volumes of resins, glass and steel products. Rio Grande container terminal reported a 55% increase in cabotage, with higher volumes of rice, while inland navigation soared 37%, driven by resins and wood. The terminal also reported a rise in cargo transshipment to/from the US East Coast, and in cabotage operations.

“We have been through a challenging global scenario and are now witnessing the resilient recovery of growth in our terminals. We remain optimistic about the foundations of our trade business, and we demonstrate the continuous improvement in operational excellence and in our ESG practices. We reaffirm our customer service skills while pursuing long-term sustainable development oriented to the creation of value for our business stakeholders,” said Wilson Sons CEO Fernando Salek.

The Salvador container terminal also received more ships in August: 42, against 34 in the same period last year. There has been a sharp rise in exports (32%), with higher volumes of pulp and paper, ore and plastics; imports (53%), driven by electronics, chemicals and solar panels; and cabotage (18.5%), with higher volumes of rice, plastics and beverages. Regarding transshipment and removal, there has been an even sharper increase, of 61%, especially due to higher volumes of cargo from Turkey, India, and from the port of Vitória, plus cargo exports to China, Argentina and to the port of Vitória.

Last June, Wilson Sons expanded its fleet at Salvador container terminal, with 12 new fully electric terminal tractors. The incorporation of these tractors into the current fleet represents up to 341 tons of avoided CO 2 emissions per year. Earlier this year, the Salvador terminal achieved a record number of 110 containers handled per hour during operations at the new pier, Santa Dulce dos Pobres, approved by the Brazilian Navy at the end of 2022. It is the best performance ever seen in Northeastern ports.

In May, Rio Grande container terminal signed a contract to have its energy 100% derived from renewable sources. The IREC (International Renewable Energy Certificates) certification was obtained for the years 2024/25/26. It can be used to report indirect energy consumption emissions in the GHG Protocol Program, a leading international methodology designed to quantify greenhouse gas emissions. By 2024, all the energy supplying the Rio Grande Container Terminal will come from renewable sources, which includes wind, solar or hydroelectric power stations.

In 2022, Wilson Sons was the first company in Latin America to join TIC 4.0, a global port terminal innovation committee. It brings together global terminal operators and manufacturers and suppliers of state-of-the-art port equipment and technology.

Towage

The towage division was another highlight in Wilson Sons’ August operating results. In August, 5,057 port manoeuvres were carried out, up 5% compared to August 2022. Manoeuvres increased especially due to the higher number of ships carrying grains, such as corn and soybean.