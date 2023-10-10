Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Classic pie-sharing MSC – next deal (Wilson Sons?), please

AP
ID 27082963 © Mamakestudio | Dreamstime.com
By

It was classic MSC deal-making that emerged last week when the behemoth disclosed to have secured a co-investment in high-speed rail network Italo* – with the target’s powerful executive chairman and founding partner Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, talking up the creation of the “first multimodal pole of Europe”.

(*Reportedly worth over €4bn for the whole, in enterprise value.)

I won’t counter that because it’s obvious that Montezemolo had his own agenda, but the resulting 50:50 Italo ownership structure, with MSC controlling about half ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Global Infrastructure Partners M&A radar MSC Takeover Talk Wilson Sons AD Ports BMW Daimler MAN Mazda Noatum Logistics Renault Sese Auto Logistics SP-PSA International Stellantis Va va voom... Vertical consolidation

    Most Read

    Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv

    More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'

    Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'

    The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier

    Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'

    Mexican logistics infrastructure struggles as delays hit Lazaro Cardenas

    EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM

    Navigating the quantum revolution in logistics

    Evergreen chief admits carrier may have gone overboard on newbuildings

    Attack on Israel: nation’s ‘only freighter operator’ maintains operations 

    Red tape sees smaller US shippers lose out on D&D disputes

    Samskip's new feeders to be built in India with recycled steel

    CMA CGM – the lurking predator

    MSC and CMA CGM: rival parents, but offspring 'strategic partners' in Africa

    Alliances sinking – EC says CBER 'no longer fit for purpose' and won't renew it

    Shippers opt for longer air cargo contracts as the global market stays flat