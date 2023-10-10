DHL Global Forwarding fully acquires Danzas AEI Emirates
The brand Danzas AEI Emirates is to disappear, after DHL Global Forwarding said today it ...
It was classic MSC deal-making that emerged last week when the behemoth disclosed to have secured a co-investment in high-speed rail network Italo* – with the target’s powerful executive chairman and founding partner Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, talking up the creation of the “first multimodal pole of Europe”.
(*Reportedly worth over €4bn for the whole, in enterprise value.)
I won’t counter that because it’s obvious that Montezemolo had his own agenda, but the resulting 50:50 Italo ownership structure, with MSC controlling about half ...
In a hole? Keep digging
There is a lot to love about North Africa’s new powerhouse
MSC’s Є5.7bn purchase last year of Bolloré Africa Logistics – since re-named Africa Global Logistics ...
Insatiable
MSC has announced a binding agreement to buy a 50% stake in Italian high-speed passenger ...
The US Federal Maritime Commission has dismissed the latest case against the world’s largest container ...
Less than a year after buying Spanish ports and logistics group Noatum in a $660m ...
