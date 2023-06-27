By Alessandro Pasetti 27/06/2023

If there’s something we have learnt in recent months is that every time there is an asset up for grabs in transport and logistics (T&L) – be it with a B2B or B2C or B2B2C slant – the kind of attitude from anybody in the market is: “Give it to MSC!”

The latest reports out yesterday concerning AlisCargo were no different, although deal talk was confirmed.

Still, if there’s a lesson from the previous ITA Airways saga – the defunct Alitalia sold ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN