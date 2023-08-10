MSC support for LNG provides fuel for thought
Despite its green credentials being effectively discredited, MSC’s latest orders and new membership of fossil ...
Looking inside the MSC family on Monday 7 August was quite convenient, keeping in mind their hunger for expansion and… the Q2 23 numbers released today by Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OW), which controls Wilson Sons (WS) from Rio de Janeiro.
It’s unknown yet if the Italo-Swiss firm will win over the Brazilian maritime outfit, with its appealing towage and container handling units, but what clearly emerges from MSC insiders is that the interest in multiple assets is there.
“You are right, ...
Despite its green credentials being effectively discredited, MSC’s latest orders and new membership of fossil ...
MSC continues to strengthen its position as the world’s largest liner operator, ordering ten 10,300 ...
All in the family
With effective from 15 August MSC has announced its FAK rates on the Asia-North Europe ...
‘It’s early days’
Transatlantic container rates from North Europe to the US east coast have fallen below pre-pandemic ...
MSC follows its peers and hikes Asia-N Europe FAK rates
Panama Canal draught restrictions start to bite, sparking liner surcharges
Sinking rates and new capacity create crashing waves in box line financials
Mærsk: from black to red (soon) – once a carrier, always a carrier
Remember when Maersk terminated TradeLens – who will now take over digitalising the shipping industry?
'Robust Q2', says Maersk, but battens down the hatches for second half
Flood of mega-newbuilds a real challenge for carrier fleet managers
It's official: without extra parental support, Toll Group goes under
Five S Korean firms showing interest in takeover of HMM
UPS: 'all hands on deck' to retrieve million parcels a day lost to rivals
Niger putsch restricts air cargo flows to and from West Africa
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7926 382 655
Comment on this article