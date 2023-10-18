Rumours spring: Asia Shipping on the market
Another week, another chase in emerging markets
There’s an old adage – ’Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar, and to God what belongs to God’ – that perfectly fits the current Forward Air siege in the wake of forceful statements released by activist investor Ancora* yesterday, 17 October.
(*In full: Ancora Holdings Group. The same Ancora that has skin in the CH Robinson game.)
One of the top five shareholders attacked the CEO of Forward Air, Tom Schimtt, labelling him as “Chief Value Destroyer” (creativity is everything, as we’ll ...
Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone
DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin
2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes
Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai
Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking
Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%
Zim offers its 'ships and infrastructure' to support Israel
Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel
Analysis: Expeditors – smell of blood
Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?
X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule
Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom
CMA CGM invests $600m to boost its 'under-utilised' NY/NJ box terminals
News Podcast | Oct 2023 | Alliances’ competition conundrum; unboxing liner strategy with Lars Jensen; the spectre of ETS
Apparel supply chains need fashionable revamp as times change
ONE now the most carbon-efficient carrier, as 'shipping gets greener'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article