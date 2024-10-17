FW: Forward Air retains investment bankers to sell company, sources say

Forward Air – does it take a Ceva to know a Ceva?
Options are thin on the ground, but…
FREIGHTWAVES reports:
Forward Air has retained two prominent investment banking firms to lead a formal sales process, people close to the matter have told FreightWaves. Pressure on the expedited trucking company’s board to sell has mounted in recent weeks in the wake of a messy merger with freight forwarder Omni Logistics.
To read the full story, please click here.
