Atlas Air's John Dietrich to replace Michael Lenz as CFO of FedEx
News that John Dietrich (pictured), former CEO of Atlas Air, is to replace Michael Lenz ...
Wage levels in the western world are taking on new importance. Unions, particularly in the US, are holding companies like UPS to account, as Loadstar Premium points out today – which in turn could have a knock-on effect on non-unionised companies such as Amazon.
Higher wages in the US could also change the rules of the sourcing game, which has typically relied on the difference in wages between manufacturing countries in emerging markets, and those in buyers’ markets. However in China, ...
