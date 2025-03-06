TPM: Weak Asia-Europe rates don't mean it's a weak market
The recent spot rate weakness on the main east-west container should not be mistaken for ...
Carriers have learned to say ‘no’, and are hiking contract rates as the shipper-carrier power pendulum swings in their favour.
Sanjay Tejwani, CEO of 365 Logistics, told delegates at S&P Global’s TPM25 this week he had noticed “changed carrier behaviour” from 2018.
“They started to have better capacity management and sometimes turned on business if it wasn’t profitable for them. During the Covid pandemic, they got first-hand experience that they could say ’no’ and get away with it,” he explained.
And, according ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack
MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm
CMA CGM posts 'solid' 2024 results, but sees choppy waters ahead
U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article