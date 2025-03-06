By Charlotte Goldstone 06/03/2025

Carriers have learned to say ‘no’, and are hiking contract rates as the shipper-carrier power pendulum swings in their favour.

Sanjay Tejwani, CEO of 365 Logistics, told delegates at S&P Global’s TPM25 this week he had noticed “changed carrier behaviour” from 2018.

“They started to have better capacity management and sometimes turned on business if it wasn’t profitable for them. During the Covid pandemic, they got first-hand experience that they could say ’no’ and get away with it,” he explained.

And, according ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN