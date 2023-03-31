By Alessandro Pasetti 31/03/2023

The announcement that AP Møller Capital (APMC) has agreed this week to purchase Vector Logistics from its listed owner, South Africa’s RCL Foods, is one of those side transactions that would not deserve a mention in a bull market for M&A.

But it does now.

Even more, as the the APMC affiliate of AP Møller Holding (APMH) struck a deal soon after APMH itself, which controls 51.45% of the voting rights in AP Møller–Mærsk (APMM), recently agreed to acquire Mærsk Supply Service ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN