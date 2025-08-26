Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / US rail giants link up to play the intermodal card amid merger pursuit

csx © Jonathan Weiss
© Jonathan Weiss
By

Class I rail carriers CSX and BNSF are linking up through new joint intermodal offerings  on Friday they announced direct coast-to-coast domestic services.

These include services from southern California to North Carolina and Florida, connections from the port of New York & ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Burlington Northern Santa (BNSF) CSX US Surface Transportation Board (STB)