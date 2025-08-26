RTR: Buffett shoots down talk of Berkshire railroad merger, CSX shares slide
REUTERS reports: Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Monday shut down speculation of a blockbuster railroad merger, ...
Class I rail carriers CSX and BNSF are linking up through new joint intermodal offerings on Friday they announced direct coast-to-coast domestic services.
These include services from southern California to North Carolina and Florida, connections from the port of New York & ...
