Rumours spring: Asia Shipping on the market
Another week, another chase in emerging markets
You may remember our earlier ’I love my Nasdaq… erm, my DSV!’ coverage on 11 July ahead of Q2 23 numbers for the Danes.
Back then, DSV stock traded around a mighty level of Dkr1,440, boasting momentum, all set and ready to test a 52-week high of Dkr1,496.5.
Fast forward to the build-up to the next quarter, and it couldn’t get worse.
Since peak, it has now lost -17% of value and it looks like our Premium 11 July narrative – focused on ...
Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone
DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin
2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes
Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai
Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%
Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking
Zim offers its 'ships and infrastructure' to support Israel
Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel
Analysis: Expeditors – smell of blood
Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?
Danzas AEI Emirates brand will be lost as DHL GF takes full control
CMA CGM invests $600m to boost its 'under-utilised' NY/NJ box terminals
News Podcast | Oct 2023 | Alliances’ competition conundrum; unboxing liner strategy with Lars Jensen; the spectre of ETS
Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom
X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule
ONE now the most carbon-efficient carrier, as 'shipping gets greener'
