By Alessandro Pasetti 15/04/2025

“We remain quite bullish.”

Those were the words of a sharp Tobias Meyer, DHL Group CEO, on Bloomberg Television yesterday.

As trade-related risks abound, what’s going to happen next “is very uncertain”, of course, Meyer noted. And talking of shippers actively managing their supply chains, you “really see some fatigue of decision-makers”, particularly “in manufacturing and distribution” right now.

Landscape

However, after the first de minimis changes took place earlier on*, and the subsequent ripple effect, now it’s producers, Meyer insisted, that must find solutions ...

