TT Club strengthens risk management leadership team

By Alexander Whiteman 03/08/2023

TT Club has announced the double appointments of Josh Finch (above left), as logistics risk manager, and Neil Dalus as EMEA risk assessment manager.

Mike Yarwood, MD loss prevention said: “We are providing additional manpower for the benefit of both our logistics and terminal operations clients. Josh, from a background of warehouse management and road transport, and Neil as an engineer from the port industry will add significant strength to our team. They will allow TT to increase its risk management and loss prevention service across all aspects of the container supply chain.”

Mr Finch has 15 years’ experience in logistics operational and project management roles, including operations manager at UK logistics company Howard Tenens and at DHL Supply Chain.

Mr Dalus’s career extends over more than 20 years, managing port and port related infrastructure and assets. This experience includes positions in local authority, consultancy and 11 years at PD Ports, starting as a civil engineer and progressing to group engineering director.

Loss prevention function is pivotal to the mutual ethos of TT Club, which strives to guide those it insurers – and indeed the wider industry – in all aspects of risk through the container transport and global logistics supply chain. The latest TT Talk is evidence of the insurer’s commitment to this service. For over twenty-five years the monthly, online newsletter has extended awareness of, and offered advice on how to mitigate specific risks to an audience of the Club’s Members as well as the industry at large. Under the title, ‘Container Industry: incremental change?’, TT Talk #300 takes the opportunity to examine the dynamic influences that have moulded the industry since issue #1 was produced and look ahead in relation to current issues. It can be read in full HERE

“Our aim in producing TT Talk has always been to remain topical in terms of the risks we cover,” says Rick Management Director, Peregrine Storrs-Fox. “Drawing on a range of sources, including the risks that are presented for insurance and the extensive claims data at our disposal, as well as ongoing interactions with the global industry, like-minded associations and governmental agencies, we seek to enhance the likelihood of successful outcomes and above all ensure the safety and security of the supply chain workforce around the world.”

The full library of 300 TT Talks plots the ever-changing dynamics of the freight transport world and the evolving nature of risks that attend it. The resources that TT invests in its loss prevention activity will endeavour to keep pace with such changes and challenges, continuing to inform the industry as comprehensively as it can.