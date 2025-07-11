Tradelanes: Significant uptick in Far East-Sub-Saharan Africa volumes
Efforts by Chinese shippers to improve their market penetration across Africa appear to be behind ...
Forwarders remain uncertain over the prospects of increased sub-Saharan Africa-Europe volumes, a recent spike notwithstanding, given the greater emphasis being paid to trading relationships to the continent’s east, with notable upticks in Chinese and Indian volumes.
That emphasis has in part been ...
MSC joins lines cutting transpac services – but it's not enough to halt rate slide
Transpacific drop illustrates shifting global container trade patterns
Wednesday still 'Tariff Day' – even if Trump changes his mind again
Gemini to reintroduce direct Asia-Europe calls at Aarhus and Gothenburg
Two killed after Houthi attacks resume on merchant ships
Hamburg gives go-ahead for Eurogate terminal expansion
'Stable' Asia-Europe rates 'very different' to double-digit declines on transpacific
Amazon wanted to partner, then copied our air cargo strategy, claims start-up
Hauliers add surcharge for collections from congested London Gateway
Tariffs: America First or will it be America Alone?
Soft airfreight market casts doubt over H2 peak
DP World given competition clearance to press ahead with Silk Logistics takeover
