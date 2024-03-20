time:matters becomes premium partner of Lufthansa Cargo

Air cargo carriers see a brighter year on the radar after 2023 disappoints
Neu-Isenburg, March 20, 2024 – With a total tonnage of more than 5,000 tons last year, time:matters, the expert for time-critical emergency transports and supply chain solutions, has been nominated as a premium partner for Lufthansa Cargo’s partner program. The carrier is thus honoring the commercial success of time:matters in 2023.Neu-Isenburg-based company time:matters is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lufthansa Cargo, which has been offering its customers worldwide customized and flexible logistics solutions for time-critical shipments since its foundation in 2002. The company’s focus industries include aviation and aerospace, medical technology, cell and gene therapy, the semiconductor industry and automotive. The company relies on state-of-the-art technologies and an extensive network, including that of Lufthansa Cargo. In this way, the two companies work in partnership to support resilient supply chains by shipping urgently needed goods worldwide. “The premium partner status is an important success of our growth strategy and enables us to further strengthen our competitiveness in the markets. Lufthansa Cargo’s network gives us worldwide access to these markets for our customers,” says Bernhard zur Strassen, Chief Executive Officer of time:matters. “With Lufthansa Cargo, we have a strong partner at our side for the global transportation of air freight, with whom we can continue to expand our business in the future. Both companies have a strong focus on quality and speed. This allows us to build on each other’s expertise to offer our customers high-performance and efficient solutions,” adds Lars Krosch, Chief Operating Officer at time:matters. The mutual recognition and appreciation within the partner program are reflected, among other things, in the regular exchange between the companies, such as regular monitoring of business development and the potential for joint growth. In addition, various joint innovative initiatives are developed within the program that create added value for customers. One example of this is the area of sustainability. The partners work closely together along the logistics supply chain to make a positive contribution to important challenges. time:matters GmbH time:matters has been the expert for time-critical express transports and supply chain solutions for more than 20 years. Urgently needed spare parts, missing production equipment, medical samples, dangerous goods and important documents are transported quickly and reliably from A to B via air, rail and road and if required also personally accompanied via on board courier or as charter solution. This is made possible by a global network with more than 500 courier partners and airlines. time:matters generally has access to all available airlines and can therefore utilize a wide range of flight routes. Besides speed and reliability, providing an individual, flexible service is paramount. time:matters is available 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, whenever customized logistics concepts are needed – for everything from ad-hoc situations through to regular business. At any time, customers can submit a transport request themselves via the time:matters booking website, which is quoted in real time and can be booked immediately. time:matters offers solutions for a wide range of industries, including the automotive industry, aviation and aerospace, high-tech and semicon, industrial machinery and equipment, life sciences, logistics, medical technology and spare parts logistics. time:matters is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has also been awarded the ISO 14001:2015 environmental certificate. The company is consistently expanding its sustainability strategy. Since 2022, time:matters has been investing in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and will continue to do so as part of its commitment to climate protection. In addition, the company offsets CO2 emissions by participating in high-quality climate protection projects. The company employs more than 300 people and operates its own handling terminals for express and courier shipments at Frankfurt and Munich airports. time:matters GmbH is AEO-certified and a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The company is represented with branches in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Singapore, and China to serve both national and international customers.
