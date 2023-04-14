Ti: Sainsbury’s in £220m supply chain shuffle

By LoadstarEditorial 14/04/2023

TRANSPORT INTELLIGENCE reports:

Sainsbury’s, the major supermarket chain, has announced a significant overhaul and consolidation of its logistics operations, with expected implications for approximately 7,000 employees. As part of this strategy, 3,000 current Sainsbury’s staff members will transfer to one of its three logistics partners, namely DHL, Wincanton, and GXO Logistics. Sainsbury’s will invest £220m over the next three years as part of a “bold” plan aimed at simplifying its logistics and supply chain network.

Additionally, another 4,000 employees from the three logistics firms will ...

